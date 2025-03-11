Ad imageAd image
Richie Grateful releases powerful debut single “Grateful”

Richie Grateful shares his personal testimony with his debut single “Grateful,” blending faith and music in a captivating track.

In a heartfelt celebration of faith and thanksgiving, Richie Grateful has officially released his debut Gospel single, Grateful.

Now available on all major streaming platforms, the song is a soul-stirring expression of gratitude to God for His endless love, mercy, and blessings.

Richie Grateful, a rising Gospel artist and minister, has long been passionate about using music to inspire and uplift souls.

His journey in ministry and music has been shaped by personal experiences of divine grace, which he powerfully conveys in Grateful.

Richie shared, “I am passionate about sharing God’s word, as commanded by Jesus in the Great Commission (Matthew 28:16), and I believe the gift of music enables me to do this effectively.

By God’s grace, we have a movement–Richie Grateful Ministries (RGM)–where we unite in prayer, Bible study, and worship.

Grateful features contemporary Gospel and African rhythms, blending heartfelt worship with uplifting praise.

Cover Artwork: Grateful - Richie Grateful
Cover Artwork: Grateful – Richie Grateful
