Jay Bahd drops bold video for ‘Ka Si Manim’

Jay Bahd’s ‘Ka Si Manim’ video brings fearless energy to Ghanaian drill, with powerful lyrics and intense visuals.

Jay Bahd has just dropped the official video for Ka Si Manim, a bold and energetic Ghanaian drill anthem produced by A-Town.

The song features an unapologetic message that challenges listeners to be fearless, encouraging them to confront their truths and speak directly to others.

Ka Si Manim stands out with its raw drill beats, combined with Jay Bahd’s powerful lyrics and delivery, creating a memorable track that demands attention.

The video, directed by Jesse Phlimz, brings the song’s energy to life, featuring intense visuals that complement the hard-hitting sound.

This release further solidifies Jay Bahd’s place in the rising Ghanaian drill scene, where he continues to push boundaries and make a mark on the global music scene.

With Ka Si Manim, Jay Bahd is not just making music; he’s sending a bold, unwavering message to those around him.

