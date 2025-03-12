New Music! Dependable releases ‘Fake Love’

Dependable releases his latest single, Fake Love, a highlife-inspired track that blends rhythmic guitar melodies and upbeat instrumentation with heartfelt lyricism.

Produced by the talented DannyBeatz, the song explores themes of deception, heartbreak, and the emotional aftermath of a relationship built on lies.

With its infectious grooves and soulful vocals, Fake Love captures the vulnerability of feeling betrayed by someone you once trusted.

The vibrant production by DannyBeatz sets the perfect mood, blending traditional highlife sounds with modern elements.

This collaboration showcases both artists’ ability to evoke deep emotions through music, making it a standout in the highlife genre.

As Dependable continues to make a name for himself, Fake Love is poised to resonate with fans who appreciate authentic storytelling and lively, yet introspective, music.

The track’s emotional depth and energetic production solidify Dependable as an artist to watch in the evolving highlife scene.

Cover Artwork: Fake Love – Dependable