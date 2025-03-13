M.anifest’s ‘New Road & Guava Trees’ is here!

M.anifest has released his highly anticipated sixth studio album, New Road & Guava Trees, kmarking a significant milestone in his career.

The project not only showcases the rapper’s continued evolution but also signals a new chapter as he debuts under Mass Appeal Records, a prestigious hip-hop label founded by the legendary Nas.

The title New Road & Guava Trees draws inspiration from M.anifest’s childhood in Madina, Ghana, reflecting themes of personal and artistic growth.

The album combines his rich Ghanaian roots with global influences, offering a blend of introspection and innovative sounds.

As M.anifest steps into this exciting new phase, fans can expect a fresh, dynamic sound that embodies his journey from the streets of Madina to the global stage, pushing boundaries while staying true to his roots.

New Road & Guava Trees is poised to be a defining moment in M.anifest’s storied career.

Cover Artwork: New Road and Guava Trees – M.anifest