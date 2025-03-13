Ad imageAd image
No Be Me Alone: KobbyRockz teams up with Kojo Luda on new song

KobbyRockz and Kojo Luda team up for No Be Me Alone, a rap track about resilience and the shared nature of life’s challenges.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

KobbyRockz has teamed with Kojo Luda for No Be Me Alone, a song that highlights the shared struggles and challenges many face in life.

The song’s central message is that the hardships experienced by the artist are not unique to them alone; everyone encounters their own battles.

KobbyRockz and Kojo Luda use raw, compelling lyrics to paint a picture of resilience and solidarity, reminding listeners that pain, struggles, and setbacks are part of the human experience.

The track is a reflection on the struggles of the journey, but also an anthem of perseverance, unity, and hope. With its infectious beat and thought-provoking lyrics,

No Be Me Alone resonates with anyone who has ever felt isolated or weighed down by life’s challenges, showing that no one is truly alone in their struggles.

Cover Artwork: No Be Me Alone - KobbyRockz & Kojo Luda
Cover Artwork: No Be Me Alone – KobbyRockz & Kojo Luda
