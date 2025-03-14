Ad imageAd image
Music

DarkoVibes celebrates his birthday with ‘Toxic Traits EP’

Toxic Traits is DarkoVibes’ latest EP, a gift to fans filled with introspective lyrics and his signature smooth beats.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

DarkoVibes has released Toxic Traits EP, a collection that not only showcases his exceptional talent but also serves as a birthday gift to his devoted fans.

With Toxic Traits, DarkoVibes dives deep into the complexities of human emotions, offering a raw and introspective look at the ups and downs of relationships, self-reflection, and personal growth.

The EP combines his signature mix of smooth melodies and bold beats, creating a soundscape that’s both captivating and thought-provoking.

This release holds special meaning, as it marks a heartfelt gesture from DarkoVibes to express gratitude and love to those who’ve supported him along the way.

Whether you’re a longtime listener or new to his music, Toxic Traits promises to resonate on a deeper level, leaving fans excited for what’s next while celebrating a milestone in the artist’s journey.

Cover Artwork: Toxic Traits - DarkoVibes
Cover Artwork: Toxic Traits – DarkoVibes
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Paul Bongo showcases his musical journey on ‘Story EP’

Paul Noun release debut EP, “People, Places & Things”

BhadMayors outdoor debut project ‘The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible’

Firm After All (Wavez II): J.Derobie showcases his Evolution one new EP

Lova Boy Era! Mr Drew drops star-studded EP

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Kenyatta Hill. Photo Credit: Live Vision Agency. Musician and gangster life never mix – Kenyatta Hill cautions
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

OliveTheBoy
OliveTheBoy & Qing Madi celebrate the strength of love in ‘Survivor’
Music
Raevin
Legacy Life Entertainment welcomes Raevin ahead of debut song
News
Mēl. Photo Credit: Mēl.
Mēl, Stella Sena & Kim of Diamonds Breakfree on “Thamanga” 
Music
Felicia Boadu
New music! Felicia Boadu releases soul-stirring single ‘Adom Wura’
Music
Daddy Lumba
‘Mpempem Do Me’ by Daddy Lumba included in King Charles III’s playlist
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kenyatta Hill. Photo Credit: Live Vision Agency.
Musician and gangster life never mix – Kenyatta Hill cautions
News
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley - ‘Simigwa’
Reviving Highlife: Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s ‘Simigwa’ official reissue
News
TGMA 2025
The Big Reveal! TGMA 2025 nominees to be announced on Saturday 15th March
News
M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest/Instagram.
‘We dey back’ – M.anifest on Ghana’s music industry
News
Gospel artiste Richie Grateful
Richie Grateful releases powerful debut single “Grateful”
Music

Sponsored

Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music
Strongman
New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’
Music
Hitmaker Joeboy
Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative new single, ‘SMH’
Africa
Berma - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
Berma! Strongman hits hard with new song
Music