Did I Lie: Cina Soul drops much anticipated album

Cina Soul’s new album Did I Lie features collaborations with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Mr Drew, and more, offering a unique blend of Afrobeats and soul.

Cina Soul has just released her highly anticipated album, Did I Lie, a stunning body of work that blends various genres and showcases the artist’s versatility.

The album features an impressive roster of collaborators, including OliveTheBoy, Sarkodie, O’Kenneth, Mr Drew, Stonebwoy, Sefa, TiTi Owusu, and Lifesize Teddy, each adding their unique touch to the project.

From infectious Afrobeats rhythms to soulful ballads, Did I Lie takes listeners on a journey through personal reflections, love, and the complexities of relationships.

Cina Soul’s captivating voice, paired with the exceptional contributions from her featured artists, creates an unforgettable listening experience.

With the album’s blend of fresh sounds and deep lyricism, Did I Lie is set to be a defining moment in Cina Soul’s career, offering fans a glimpse into her evolution as an artist and solidifying her place in the music industry.

Cover Artwork: Did I Lie - Cina Soul
Cover Artwork: Did I Lie – Cina Soul
