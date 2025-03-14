Ad imageAd image
Feed My Soul: Lyrical Joe reflects on life, love, and struggles in new song

Lyrical Joe drops Feed My Soul, an emotionally charged single about love, adversity, and finding strength on the path of self-discovery.

Ghana Music

Lyrical Joe has officially dropped his latest single, Feed My Soul, a deeply introspective and lyrically rich track from his highly anticipated second studio album, I AM.

Known for his razor-sharp wordplay and thought-provoking storytelling, Lyrical Joe delivers yet another masterpiece with “Feed My Soul.”

The song delves into themes of self-discovery, love, resilience, and spiritual awakening, blending powerful lyricism with soulful, immersive production.

“This song is more than just rap; it’s a personal reflection of my journey—my struggles, my growth, and my hunger for purpose,” says Lyrical Joe.

“Feed My Soul” is about finding strength in love and adversity and staying true to one’s path despite the obstacles.

The single serves as a teaser for what fans can expect from I AM, an album that promises to showcase Lyrical Joe’s evolution as an artist, exploring deeper narratives while maintaining the lyrical dexterity that has earned him widespread recognition.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest/YouTube. “I actually recorded with O’kenneth but…” M.anifest reveals
