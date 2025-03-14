Ad imageAd image
Kelvyn Boy releases ‘Break It’, a high-energy dance song

Break It by Kelvyn Boy is a catchy, high-energy track celebrating "baddies" and dance moves that will get you on your feet.

Kelvyn Boy is back with a new banger, Break It, a high-energy track that is sure to get listeners moving.

The song, which celebrates confidence and living in the moment, features an infectious beat and catchy lyrics that center around having “baddies” around him who know how to “break it”—a reference to their ability to dance and own the floor.

With its fusion of Afrobeats and dancehall, Break It encourages a carefree vibe, where Kelvyn Boy shows off his smooth flow while admiring the ladies who bring the heat on the dancefloor.

The track is the perfect anthem for parties, clubs, or any occasion where the goal is to let loose and have fun.

Kelvyn Boy’s charismatic energy and catchy hooks make Break It a standout, likely to become a fan favorite and a must-play track in any playlist.

Cover Artwork: Break It - Kelvyn Boy
Cover Artwork: Break It – Kelvyn Boy
