Freddie Gambini releases new single ‘Confidence’

Check out Freddie Gambini's latest release "Confidence" - a display of unwavering determination.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian talent and core member of the 99Phaces collective, Freddie Gambini has officially released his first solo track of the year, “Confidence“. This follows the group’s recent joint release, “Melody”. 

Built on Afrobeats rhythms, “Confidence” carries a message of persistence. Freddie acknowledges the obstacles in his way but refuses to be shaken. “Foes stand my way”, he sings, but he remains undeterred: “wey I’m not here to fumble, I will try.”

Confidence - Freddie Gambini. Credit: Freddie Gambini.
Confidence – Freddie Gambini. Credit: Freddie Gambini.

He uses his reflective yet assured delivery to urge listeners to remain unfazed by obstacles.

Freddie Gambini asserts his individuality on “Confidence” proving that resilience and self-belief are non-negotiable on his journey.

“Confidence” is available on all streaming platforms: http://rainlabs.lnk.to/Confidence

