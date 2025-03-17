New music ‘Jaded’ marks a powerful evolution for Sofie

As we enter a new month, Sofie’s evocative vocals continue to resonate with her emotionally charged single, ‘Jaded.’

This hauntingly beautiful ballad delves into heartbreak’s raw and transformative journey, exploring love, loss, and self-discovery with unflinching honesty.

Available for worldwide streaming, ‘Jaded’ is a must-listen for anyone who has faced the complexities of love and found the strength to rise from its ashes.

Sofie

The track opens with a lush arrangement of drums, bass, and piano, gradually unfolding like a personal confession.

Sofie’s angelic voice, a mix of grace and power, conveys every lyric with intimacy and force, turning heartache into beauty.

What starts as sorrow evolves into an anthem of resilience and empowerment. Co-written with Jaye Locke, who also produced the track, ‘Jaded’ marks Sofie’s evolution as a songwriter, highlighting her growth since her debut release, ‘Touch My Soul.’

It promises to leave fans eagerly anticipating what’s next.

Cover Artwork: Jaded – Sofie