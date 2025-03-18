Ad imageAd image
T-ben Miller drops new single ‘Grateful’

T-ben Miller releases his powerful new single "Grateful," a soulful anthem celebrating life’s blessings and resilience.

Rising music sensation T-ben Miller is back with a highly anticipated new single, Grateful, available now on all major streaming platforms.

This heartfelt anthem celebrates life’s blessings, resilience, and the power of gratitude.

With T-ben Miller’s signature soulful vocals and a rich blend of contemporary and Afro-influenced rhythms, “Grateful” delivers a message of positivity and inspiration.

T-ben Miller shared, “This song is a personal reflection of my journey—through trials and triumphs, gratitude has been my anchor. I want listeners to feel encouraged and reminded of the beauty in every moment.

Known for crafting impactful music, Miller continues to make waves in the industry. “Grateful” follows his previous hits and strengthens his reputation as a dynamic artist with a deeply resonating message.

Cover Artwork: Grateful - T-ben Miller
