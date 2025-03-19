Abebrese: Ko-Jo Cue & Fameye create a must-hear

Ko-Jo Cue has released his highly anticipated collaboration with Fameye, Abebrese, that is bound to resonate with fans of both artists and lovers of Afrobeat and hip-hop.

The song blends Ko-Jo Cue’s smooth lyrical style with Fameye’s raw, emotive delivery, creating a seamless fusion of rhythms and flow.

The infectious beat drives the track forward, while both artists share their unique perspectives on life’s struggles and triumphs, wrapped in a vibe that’s undeniably catchy.

Abebrese speaks to the heart, touching on themes of resilience, growth, and the pursuit of dreams. It’s an anthem for anyone navigating the highs and lows of their journey.

The song is now available across all major streaming platforms, ready to take over playlists and get listeners hooked.

With this collaboration, Ko-Jo Cue and Fameye prove they are a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian music scene.

Cover Artwork: Abebrese – Ko-Jo Cue & Fameye