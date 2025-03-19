MOLIY’s ‘Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix’ gets an epic music video

The much-anticipated music video for Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix by MOLIY, featuring Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea, has officially dropped, and it’s nothing short of electrifying.

With an explosive fusion of high-energy beats, the video brings the track to life, showcasing vibrant visuals that match the remix’s infectious rhythm.

Silent Addy’s commanding presence, Skillibeng’s raw energy, and Shenseea’s captivating performance complement MOLIY’s dynamic style in the video, creating an unmissable visual experience.

The video’s aesthetic blends vibrant colors, bold choreography, and energetic scenes that mirror the track’s festival-ready vibes.

Now, fans can not only listen to the Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix on streaming platforms but also experience its full energy through this stunning music video.