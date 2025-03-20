Ad imageAd image
Music

Darkua releases highly anticipated debut EP, “Never Too Late”

Darkua's debut EP, Never Too Late, a fusion of contemporary RnB and AfroSoul influence, delves into into her world of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery through compelling lyricism.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian AfroSoul and RnB Singer Darkua, known for her soulful vocals and genre-blending sound, has officially released her debut EP, Never Too Late. The six-track project provides an intimate glimpse into Darkua’s world of love, heartbreak, healing and self-discovery.

The tracklist beautifully encapsulates this theme, with songs like “Love Is A Beautiful Thing”, which embraces the euphoria of romance, and “On My Way”, a heartfelt expression of longing and commitment led by an enchanting saxophone melody from Mizter Okyere.

Other tracks include “Tori”, where Darkua’s storytelling prowess shines through over smooth hip-hop production, and “Her”, a soul-stirring and groovy record layered with intricate instrumentation. “Confession” and “Miiya” round out the EP with raw emotion and haunting melodies, solidifying Darkua’s ability to craft deeply relatable narratives.

Never Too Late - Darkua. Credit: Darkua.
Never Too Late – Darkua. Credit: Darkua.

With a blend of soulful melodies, heartfelt storytelling, and masterful production, Never Too Late reaffirms Darkua’s position as one of Ghana’s most promising voices in contemporary RnB. The EP is a fusion of rich instrumentation, compelling lyricism, and genre-blending sounds, creating a listening experience that resonates deeply with fans.

- Advertisement -

For her debut EP, Never Too Late, Darkua worked with a talented lineup of producers and mix & mastering engineers to craft its rich and emotive sound. CTEA played a major role in the project, producing Love Is A Beautiful Thing, On My Way, and Tori, while King Ketelby James and Gabiga brought their expertise to Her. Insane Auggie contributed his unique touch to Confession and Miiya. The mixing and mastering were handled by CTEA for Love Is A Beautiful Thing, On My Way, and Tori, while Fortune Dane ensured the sonic perfection of Her, Confession, and Miiya.

This EP is a reflection of my journey—falling in love, experiencing heartbreak, and rediscovering myself through it all. Every song on this project carries a piece of my emotions, and I hope it connects with everyone who listens.

Darkuaa

Speaking about the project, Darkua shared: “This EP is a reflection of my journey—falling in love, experiencing heartbreak, and rediscovering myself through it all. Every song on this project carries a piece of my emotions, and I hope it connects with everyone who listens.”

Never Too Late - Darkua. Credit: Darkua.
Never Too Late – Darkua. Credit: Darkua.

“Never Too Late” isn’t just a collection of songs; it’s a heartfelt reflection of Darkua’s journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, delivered with raw emotion and soulful melodies. The EP’s diverse soundscapes offer a musical experience that blends contemporary RnB with AfroSoul influences, creating an immersive and profoundly personal listening experience. Darkua’s versatility shines through, solidifying her place as one of Ghana’s most promising voices in the genre.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

DarkoVibes celebrates his birthday with ‘Toxic Traits EP’

Paul Bongo showcases his musical journey on ‘Story EP’

Paul Noun release debut EP, “People, Places & Things”

Darkua yearns for love in new single “On My Way”

BhadMayors outdoor debut project ‘The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Samini Samini creates a masterpiece with the Soweto Gospel Choir on ‘Chaana’
Next Article G-Migos G-Migos bring ‘Press 2’ to life in new music video
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Lioness Sofie
New music ‘Jaded’ marks a powerful evolution for Sofie
Music
26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA
TGMA opens errors & omissions window for 2025 Nominations
News
Kweku Smoke. Photo Credit: Kweku Smoke.
“Kweku Smoke is too hard…” Blaqbonez
News
DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopeNation/Instagram.
26th TGMA: DopeNation didn’t give consent for nominations – PRO, Charterhouse
News
Hitmaker Kelvyn Boy
Kelvyn Boy releases ‘Break It’, a high-energy dance song
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie.
Gyakie reveals debut album title, “After Midnight”
News
Commonly used digital music streaming platform by consumers. Credit: Soundiiz Blog
What Should Consumers Do Again?: A Much Needed Conversation
Culture
UK-Based Kay Bryn
New music? Kay Bryn & OlivetheBoy link up in London studio
News
26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA
Open Discussion on the 26th TGMA Nominees Announcement
Culture
TGMA 25. Credit: TGMA.
26th TGMA: Netizens react to nominee announcements, call out snubs
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music
Strongman
New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’
Music
Hitmaker Joeboy
Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative new single, ‘SMH’
Africa