Darkua releases highly anticipated debut EP, “Never Too Late”

Ghanaian AfroSoul and RnB Singer Darkua, known for her soulful vocals and genre-blending sound, has officially released her debut EP, Never Too Late. The six-track project provides an intimate glimpse into Darkua’s world of love, heartbreak, healing and self-discovery.

The tracklist beautifully encapsulates this theme, with songs like “Love Is A Beautiful Thing”, which embraces the euphoria of romance, and “On My Way”, a heartfelt expression of longing and commitment led by an enchanting saxophone melody from Mizter Okyere.

Other tracks include “Tori”, where Darkua’s storytelling prowess shines through over smooth hip-hop production, and “Her”, a soul-stirring and groovy record layered with intricate instrumentation. “Confession” and “Miiya” round out the EP with raw emotion and haunting melodies, solidifying Darkua’s ability to craft deeply relatable narratives.

With a blend of soulful melodies, heartfelt storytelling, and masterful production, Never Too Late reaffirms Darkua’s position as one of Ghana’s most promising voices in contemporary RnB. The EP is a fusion of rich instrumentation, compelling lyricism, and genre-blending sounds, creating a listening experience that resonates deeply with fans.

For her debut EP, Never Too Late, Darkua worked with a talented lineup of producers and mix & mastering engineers to craft its rich and emotive sound. CTEA played a major role in the project, producing Love Is A Beautiful Thing, On My Way, and Tori, while King Ketelby James and Gabiga brought their expertise to Her. Insane Auggie contributed his unique touch to Confession and Miiya. The mixing and mastering were handled by CTEA for Love Is A Beautiful Thing, On My Way, and Tori, while Fortune Dane ensured the sonic perfection of Her, Confession, and Miiya.

Speaking about the project, Darkua shared: “This EP is a reflection of my journey—falling in love, experiencing heartbreak, and rediscovering myself through it all. Every song on this project carries a piece of my emotions, and I hope it connects with everyone who listens.”

“Never Too Late” isn’t just a collection of songs; it’s a heartfelt reflection of Darkua’s journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, delivered with raw emotion and soulful melodies. The EP’s diverse soundscapes offer a musical experience that blends contemporary RnB with AfroSoul influences, creating an immersive and profoundly personal listening experience. Darkua’s versatility shines through, solidifying her place as one of Ghana’s most promising voices in the genre.