Muzic Mensah drops emotional new single, ‘Heart Desire

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Muzic Mensah is back with a brand-new single, Heart Desire, a melodic masterpiece that blends emotion, rhythm, and soulful storytelling.
With his signature sound and heartfelt lyrics, Muzic Mensah takes listeners on a journey of love, passion, and deep longing.
“Heart Desire” is more than just a song; it’s a reflection of raw emotion and an expression of the universal search for true love.
Produced by Braytuoba, the song delivers smooth instrumentals fused with Afrobeat and highlife influences, creating a sound that is both fresh and timeless.
“Heart Desire” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join the conversation online using #HeartDesire and let Muzic Mensah’s latest release be the soundtrack to your emotions.
Follow him on:
Facebook: Muzic Mensah
Instagram: @MuzicMensah