Muzic Mensah drops emotional new single, ‘Heart Desire

Muzic Mensah’s new single ‘Heart Desire’ blends emotion and rhythm, offering a melodic journey of love, passion, and longing.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Muzic Mensah is back with a brand-new single, Heart Desire, a melodic masterpiece that blends emotion, rhythm, and soulful storytelling.

With his signature sound and heartfelt lyrics, Muzic Mensah takes listeners on a journey of love, passion, and deep longing.

“Heart Desire” is more than just a song; it’s a reflection of raw emotion and an expression of the universal search for true love.

Produced by Braytuoba, the song delivers smooth instrumentals fused with Afrobeat and highlife influences, creating a sound that is both fresh and timeless.

“Heart Desire” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join the conversation online using #HeartDesire and let Muzic Mensah’s latest release be the soundtrack to your emotions.

Facebook: Muzic Mensah

Instagram: @MuzicMensah

Cover Artwork: Heart Desire – Muzic Mensah
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
