Adult Tempo 128: Beeztrap KOTM delivers new song for adults

Adult Tempo 128 is Beeztrap KOTM’s unapologetic, explicit anthem for adults, packed with gritty hip hop vibes

Beeztrap KOTM drops a bold, unapologetic track with Adult Tempo 128, packed with raw energy, catchy beats, and explicit lyrics, perfect for the grown audience it’s aimed at.

With a smooth yet aggressive flow, Beeztrap KOTM drops bars about mature themes, lifestyle choices, and the realities of adult life, giving listeners an inside look at the challenges and triumphs of navigating adulthood.

The sensual song, with its infectious hook and deep bass, immediately grabs your attention, making it a must-play for fans of gritty, street-conscious hip hop.

The tempo adds an extra layer of intensity to the track, making it a perfect choice for the club or late-night drives.

Beeztrap KOTM continues to cement his place in the hip hop scene with this fearless release, unafraid to push boundaries and speak his truth.

Cover Artwork: Adult Tempo 128 - Beeztrap KOTM
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
