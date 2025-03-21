Ad imageAd image
Kofi Jamar teams up with Kwesi Amewuga for ‘Abasakoom’

Kofi Jamar and Kwesi Amewuga release the high-energy trap anthem "Abasakoom," perfect for the streets and the club.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Kofi Jamar teamed up with Kwesi Amewuga on the electrifying trap anthem Abasakoom, a hard-hitting track that fuses street-savvy lyrics with heavy beats and high energy.

The duo brings their A-game, with Kofi Jamar delivering his signature flow and Kwesi Amewuga bringing his sharp lyrical prowess, making this collaboration one to remember.

“Abasakoom” is a trap song that tells the story of hustle, ambition, and the challenges that come with navigating the streets, all wrapped in an infectious beat that will get any crowd moving.

With the rise of both artists in the Ghanaian music scene, “Abasakoom” promises to be a staple in the trap genre, showcasing their talents and further solidifying their place in the industry.

Cover Artwork: Abasakoom – Kofi Jamar & Kwesi Amewuga
