Yaw Jus drops soul-stirring Afrobeats song ‘Nobody Dey’

Yaw Jus releases his highly anticipated single “Nobody Dey,” blending Highlife and Afrobeats with themes of loyalty and love.

Rising artiste Yaw Jus has officially released his highly anticipated single, ‘Nobody Dey’ under Spyy Entertainment.

This marks his first major release since signing with the renowned label, solidifying his place as a promising talent in the Ghanaian music scene.

‘Nobody Dey’ is a soul-stirring Afrobeats anthem that blends traditional Highlife elements with modern rhythms, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and contemporary.

The song explores themes of loyalty and self-reliance, resonating deeply with listeners who have faced challenges on their journey through a long-distance, successful relationship.

Yaw Jus

Yaw Jus’s smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics drive the message home, making ‘Nobody Dey’ a song that speaks directly to the struggles and triumphs of everyday life.

With an infectious beat and melodic harmonies, the track is set to become a favorite among music lovers across Africa and beyond.

Yaw Jus’s signing with Spyy Entertainment marks a significant milestone in his career. The label, known for its dedication to nurturing talent and elevating Ghanaian music on the global stage, has provided Yaw Jus with the platform to fully express his artistry.

‘Nobody Dey’ is the first of many releases to come, as the artist gears up for a series of singles and collaborations throughout the year.

With ‘Nobody Dey’, Yaw Jus proves that he is an artist to watch. Backed by Spyy Entertainment, he is ready to take Ghanaian music to the next level. Stay tuned for more releases and exciting projects from this rising star.

Cover Artwork: Nobody Dey - Yaw Jus
