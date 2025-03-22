Ad imageAd image
Music

HKR Manuel unveils cinematic new single “Jan. 9th, 1985”

Explore the nostalgic yet modern sound of HKR Manuel in "Jan. 9th, 1985". Immerse yourself in the character of Caesar and his encounter with a woman that changes everything.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian rising artist HKR Manuel brings a fusion of storytelling and sound with his latest single, “Jan. 9th, 1985.” More than just a track, this song transports listeners into Zion District, a fictional city crafted to enrich the world-building behind his music. With a compelling narrative and a distinct sonic blend of 90s boom-bap rap and soulful Afrobeats melodies, HKR Manuel delivers a track that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

At the core of “Jan. 9th, 1985” is the character Caesar—the quintessential bad boy, effortlessly cool and always in control. But this time, his world shifts when he encounters a woman who challenges his confidence. Used to being the one in charge, Caesar is unexpectedly thrown off balance by her rejection. Yet, he masks his emotions behind a façade of nonchalance, battling an internal war between ego and unspoken desire.

Adding to the momentum, HKR Manuel has caught the attention of platinum-certified American artist DDG, who personally reached out to co-sign his talent. In a direct message exchange, DDG acknowledged Manuel’s unique sound and even expressed interest in a collaboration, offering to help promote his music. This major industry nod signals exciting opportunities ahead for the Ghanaian artist.

Jan. 9th, 1985 - HKR Manuel.Credit: HKR Manuel.
Jan. 9th, 1985 – HKR Manuel.Credit: HKR Manuel.

With rich, evocative lyrics and a soundscape that blends raw hip-hop grit with rhythmic Afrobeats fluidity, “Jan. 9th, 1985” stands as a testament to HKR Manuel’s ability to tell immersive stories through music. His artistry is rooted in authenticity, innovation, and a deep passion for pushing the boundaries of contemporary African music.

“Jan. 9th, 1985” is not just a song—it’s an experience, a glimpse into a world where music and narrative collide.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
