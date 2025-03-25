Kojo Vypa releases ‘Inspiration From Pains EP’

Ghanaian rapper and lyricist Kojo Vypa, born Desmond Prince Owusu, has officially released his highly anticipated EP, Inspiration From Pains.

Known for his hard-hitting lyrics and energetic delivery, Kojo Vypa has made his mark in the Ghanaian rap scene.

The seven-track EP delves deep into themes of resilience, pain, hope, and the enduring spirit of the African youth.

Track list

Drawing inspiration from his personal struggles and the people of Ghana’s coastal city, the tape blends soulful melodies with the rhythm of the coast.

Notable tracks include “Slave,” which captures the feeling of being trapped by circumstances, “Hope,” an uplifting anthem of perseverance, and “Free Me,” a powerful declaration of liberation.

With features from RJZ, Yhay Frago, and TeePhlow, Inspiration From Pains is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and Boomplay.

This release solidifies Kojo Vypa’s place as one of Ghana’s most authentic rap voices.

Cover Artwork: Inspiration From Pains EP – Kojo Vypa