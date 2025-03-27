Ad imageAd image
Kawabanga pleads for God’s anointing on ‘Thy Kingdom Come’

In Thy Kingdom Come, Kawabanga calls on God to look upon him with His anointing and favor in this powerful Asakaa release.

Kawabanga has released Thy Kingdom Come, a powerful mix of Asakaa (Trap) music and deep spiritual reflection.

In this track, Kawabanga calls out to God, asking Him to look upon him with His anointing and remember him in His divine plan.

The song blends the bold, energetic rhythms of trap music with a heartfelt prayer for God’s Kingdom to come and for His presence to be felt in the artist’s life.

Kawabanga’s lyrics emphasize a personal plea for God’s favor and guidance, while the beat captures the urgency and passion of his prayer.

The song not only serves as a powerful call for spiritual transformation but also expresses a deep longing for God’s anointing to fulfill His will.

Thy Kingdom Come is a perfect fusion of modern trap beats and timeless spiritual themes, resonating with both believers and music lovers alike.

Cover Artwork: Thy Kingdom Come - Kawabanga
