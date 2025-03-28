Ad imageAd image
Music

AratheJay features Bella Shmurda in latest single, “Fire”

Listen to AratheJay's celestial melodies in "Fire", a track that ignites hope and courage in the face of life's hardships. Featuring Bella Shmurda.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Buzzing Ghanaian artist AratheJay grips the spotlight again with the release of his latest single, “Fire“. The track features Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda, blending afrobeats rhythms with a well resonating voice.

AratheJay’s unmistakable faith and resilience echo in “Fire“, wrapped in celestial melodies that spark hope in listeners.

“Fire” paints the emotional picture of an individual walking through flames – symbolizing the harshness of life’s hardships, fears, and battles. However, rather than being consumed by the fire, the protagonist embraces it, finding strength and purpose in the heat of adversity. It’s a song about transformation, self-empowerment, and the indomitable human spirit.

AratheJay x Bella Shmurda. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
AratheJay x Bella Shmurda. Photo Credit: AratheJay.

In the song, AratheJay calls out for a lighter – not to destroy, but to ignite his inner courage, urging listeners to do the same in the face of their challenges. He sings for wings – not to escape, but to rise above their fears and conquer what once seemed impossible. His message is clear: you can rise stronger no matter how fierce the flames are.

- Advertisement -

With Bella Shmurda lending his distinctive voice, the track becomes even more potent. It blends both artists’ unique styles into a track that resonates deeply with anyone who has faced their own battles and found the strength to keep going.

Fire” is solitude for anyone who has ever walked through flames. The track is available on all streaming platforms http://orcd.co/arathejayfire.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’

Kawabanga pleads for God’s anointing on ‘Thy Kingdom Come’

DJ Yoga teams up with Kofi Jamar and Ziezaa for ‘Hold On’

New music! Oseikrom Sikanii unleashes ‘Nonsense’

Eboso! Yaw Tog affirms his dominance on new song

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale Shatta Wale is Ghana’s most awarded artiste at IRAWMA; eyes more glory in 2025
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise
Get ready for King Promise’s unforgettable True To Self USA Tour
News
Rising artiste Yaw Jus
Yaw Jus drops soul-stirring Afrobeats song ‘Nobody Dey’
Music
Antoinette Boama-Djan, best known as Afia Blue is a well-respected Ghanaian music lawyer known for her expertise in the music industry. Photo Credit: Afia Blue
Don’t Sign Your Life Away! The Importance of Having an Entertainment Lawyer
Bloggers
M.anifest & AratheJay. Credit: Ghana Music.
‘Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay’ – M.anifest
News
Paul Noun. Photo Credit: Paul Noun
Paul Noun on DSCVRY: Music with Grace & Substance
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Latest

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale is Ghana’s most awarded artiste at IRAWMA; eyes more glory in 2025
News
Ghanaian Hip-Hop Takes Center Stage: Dr. Pushkin, Ataman Nikita, Quata Budukusu & CJ Biggerman Thrill at SXSW 2025. Photo Credit: Dr Pushkin
Dr. Pushkin & collaborators shine at SXSW 2025
News
BhadMayors. Photo Credit: BhadMayors.
Apple Music backs BhadMayors for “Up Next: Ghana”
News
Pure Akan. Photo Credit: Pure Akan.
Pure Akan postpones “Odo Awaamu” tour
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/GQ
Unveiling Black Sherif’s ‘Iron Boy’ highly anticipated album release
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music