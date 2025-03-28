Corby releases emotive new single “Wide Awake”

Ghanaian singer Corby has released his latest track, “Wide Awake“, a soul-stirring expression of raw emotion and vulnerability. The Afro RnB song channels intense feelings into a sound that resonates deeply, pulling listeners into the heart of Corby’s experience.

With themes of longing and self-reflection, “Wide Awake” confronts the toxicity that often goes unnoticed in relationships.

Corby explores the struggle of holding on to connections that feel one-sided, reflecting the common frustration of modern relationships.

With production from Corby and t.x.o.d. along with its striking melodies and resonating themes, “Wide Awake” offers listeners an intimate glimpse into Corby’s journey. It is a reminder that sometimes, healing starts with facing the truth.

“Wide Awake” is now available on all major streaming platforms