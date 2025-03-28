Ad imageAd image
Corby releases emotive new single “Wide Awake”

Experience the raw emotion and vulnerability in Corby's latest track, "Wide Awake", a soul-stirring Afro RnB song that delves into themes of longing and self-reflection.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer Corby has released his latest track, “Wide Awake“, a soul-stirring expression of raw emotion and vulnerability. The Afro RnB song channels intense feelings into a sound that resonates deeply, pulling listeners into the heart of Corby’s experience.

With themes of longing and self-reflection, “Wide Awake” confronts the toxicity that often goes unnoticed in relationships.

Corby explores the struggle of holding on to connections that feel one-sided, reflecting the common frustration of modern relationships.

Corby. Photo Credit: Corby.

With production from Corby and t.x.o.d. along with its striking melodies and resonating themes, “Wide Awake” offers listeners an intimate glimpse into Corby’s journey. It is a reminder that sometimes, healing starts with facing the truth.

“Wide Awake” is now available on all major streaming platforms

