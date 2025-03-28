Keche drops infectious new song ‘Papapa’ featuring Lasmid

Exciting music group Keche has released a hot new song titled Papapa, featuring the talented Lasmid.

This catchy track brings together Keche’s dynamic musical style and Lasmid’s smooth vocals, resulting in a perfect blend of Afrobeat and highlife.

Papapa is filled with infectious rhythms, an unforgettable chorus, and vibrant instrumentation that make it impossible to sit still.

The song’s upbeat vibe and feel-good energy are perfect for any celebration, while the lyrics, which focus on love and good times, resonate with listeners of all ages.

With its catchy beat and infectious hook, Papapa is set to become a party anthem.

The collaboration between Keche and Lasmid brings fresh energy to the music scene, combining both artists’ strengths and unique sounds.

If you’re looking for a song to add to your playlist, Papapa is guaranteed to get you moving.

Cover Artwork: Papapa – Keche feat. Lasmid