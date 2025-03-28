Ad imageAd image
Music

Keche drops infectious new song ‘Papapa’ featuring Lasmid

Keche and Lasmid bring the heat with Papapa, a vibrant song full of infectious rhythms and upbeat energy.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Exciting music group Keche has released a hot new song titled Papapa, featuring the talented Lasmid.

This catchy track brings together Keche’s dynamic musical style and Lasmid’s smooth vocals, resulting in a perfect blend of Afrobeat and highlife.

Papapa is filled with infectious rhythms, an unforgettable chorus, and vibrant instrumentation that make it impossible to sit still.

The song’s upbeat vibe and feel-good energy are perfect for any celebration, while the lyrics, which focus on love and good times, resonate with listeners of all ages.

- Advertisement -

With its catchy beat and infectious hook, Papapa is set to become a party anthem.

The collaboration between Keche and Lasmid brings fresh energy to the music scene, combining both artists’ strengths and unique sounds.

If you’re looking for a song to add to your playlist, Papapa is guaranteed to get you moving.

Cover Artwork: Papapa - Keche feat. Lasmid
Cover Artwork: Papapa – Keche feat. Lasmid
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Kweku Flick teams up with Sarkodie for ‘Fire’

Corby releases emotive new single “Wide Awake”

RAEVIN fuels passion with debut single ‘Fire’

AratheJay features Bella Shmurda in latest single, “Fire”

Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Rapper Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue. ‘One of the greatest to speak to music’ – Reggie Rockstone lauds Ko-Jo Cue
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Mzbel. Photo Credit: Mzbel/Instagram.
I have never received any award in my 20 years of music career – Mzbel
News
M.anifest & AratheJay. Credit: Ghana Music.
‘Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay’ – M.anifest
News
Sarkodie & Stonebwoy. Credit: The Urban Afro.
TGMA: Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are tied with the most “AOTY” wins for a solo artiste
News
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise
Get ready for King Promise’s unforgettable True To Self USA Tour
News
Lynx Reverb Headphones
Lynx Electronics announces the game-changing Lynx Reverb headphones
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Rapper Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue.
‘One of the greatest to speak to music’ – Reggie Rockstone lauds Ko-Jo Cue
News
Joeboy. Photo Credit: Joeboy
Nigerian superstar Joeboy unveils highly anticipated album, ‘VIVA LAVIDA’ 
Africa
Wavy Denkyi for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Wavy Denkyi.
Wavy Denkyi on DSCVRY: A Voice for Music and Community
Discovery
Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale is Ghana’s most awarded artiste at IRAWMA; eyes more glory in 2025
News
Ghanaian Hip-Hop Takes Center Stage: Dr. Pushkin, Ataman Nikita, Quata Budukusu & CJ Biggerman Thrill at SXSW 2025. Photo Credit: Dr Pushkin
Dr. Pushkin & collaborators shine at SXSW 2025
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music