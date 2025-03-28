Ad imageAd image
KOJO BLAK breaks new ground with ‘131 EP’ release

The 131 EP by KOJO BLAK is a nine-track exploration of love, identity, and personal growth, delivered through innovative sounds.

KOJO BLAK has just released the highly anticipated 131 EP, featuring a dynamic mix of nine tracks that showcase his unique sound and artistic evolution.

Each song explores deep themes of identity, love, and personal growth, while experimenting with genres ranging from ambient to gritty hip-hop.

Known for his distinctive production style and emotive vocals, KOJO BLAK strikes a balance between raw energy and introspective moments, creating a soundscape that resonates with listeners on multiple levels.

The 131 EP offers something new with every track, and whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering his music, it is sure to impress.

With its seamless flow, dynamic rhythms, and unforgettable hooks, KOJO BLAK demonstrates his continued musical growth and artistry, making the 131 EP an essential listen for music lovers everywhere.

Cover Artwork: 131 EP - KOJO BLAK
Cover Artwork: 131 EP – KOJO BLAK
