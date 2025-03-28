Ad imageAd image
Kweku Flick teams up with Sarkodie for ‘Fire’

Listen to Kweku Flick and Sarkodie’s explosive new song Fire, where Afrobeats meets rap in an unforgettable collaboration.

Kweku Flick has teamed up with Sarkodie for the explosive new song Fire, combining their distinct styles to create a hit that is sure to take over the airwaves.

The song showcases Kweku Flick’s signature melodic flow paired with Sarkodie’s masterful rap verses, blending their talents seamlessly.

Fire brings a high-energy fusion of Afrobeats and rap, filled with captivating rhythms, infectious hooks, and a catchy chorus that demands attention.

The collaboration highlights both artists’ ability to create music that resonates with fans worldwide, delivering powerful lyrics about love, passion, and ambition.

With its catchy beat and dynamic vocal performances, Fire is primed to become a chart-topping anthem.

Kweku Flick and Sarkodie’s partnership marks a milestone in both of their careers, further establishing their influence in the music scene.

Cover Artwork: Fire - Kweku Flick feat. Sarkodie
