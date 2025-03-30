Ad imageAd image
Koby Maxwell sets the music scene ablaze with sizzling new music video

Step into the world of Koby Maxwell's musical genius with "Boom Boom Room" ft. D-Cryme - a captivating blend of talent, energy, and style.

Koby Maxwell, an international music sensation, recently released a new music video for his track “Boom Boom Room,” which has caused a stir in the music industry.

This talented producer and artiste has joined forces with music icon D-Cryme to create a sultry, energetic highlife jam guaranteed to get you moving.

The song’s seductive beat and infectious melody have captured the hearts of music lovers everywhere, and the stunning music video featuring a bevy of gorgeous models is the perfect accompaniment to this auditory masterpiece.

With “Boom Boom Room,” Koby Maxwell cements his status as a music maestro, showcasing his exceptional skill and artistry. This sizzling single is a must-listen song.

Check out “Mapim” and “No Body,” which were also released by Koby Maxwell recently.

Koby Maxwell. Photo Credit: Koby Maxwell
