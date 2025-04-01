Trey La drops “Kevin Ekow Taylor” EP

Ghanaian rapper and author Trey La delivers a potent and diverse musical experience with his new EP, “Kevin Ekow Taylor.”

This three-track project masterfully blends compelling narratives, rich instrumentation, and poignant lyricism, creating an immersive journey for listeners.

From a tribute to a fearless journalist to a deep dive into Ghana’s political history and a tender love ballad, Trey La showcases his artistic range and depth. The title track, “Kevin Taylor,” honors the outspoken US-based Ghanaian journalist, emphasizing his dedication to truth. “Interview by the Ghost of Nana Akyea Mensah” offers a thought-provoking exploration of Ghana’s political past and its relevance to the present. Finally, “Mama Miya” provides a heartfelt reflection on enduring love.

Expertly produced by Vibes Hits Studios, this EP is a testament to Trey La’s growth and artistry, leaving a lasting impression.