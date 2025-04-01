Ad imageAd image
Trey La drops “Kevin Ekow Taylor” EP

Ghanaian rapper Trey La's EP "Kevin Ekow Taylor" features three tracks blending narratives, political themes, and heartfelt love reflections, showcasing his artistry.

Ghanaian rapper and author Trey La delivers a potent and diverse musical experience with his new EP, “Kevin Ekow Taylor.”

This three-track project masterfully blends compelling narratives, rich instrumentation, and poignant lyricism, creating an immersive journey for listeners.

From a tribute to a fearless journalist to a deep dive into Ghana’s political history and a tender love ballad, Trey La showcases his artistic range and depth. The title track, “Kevin Taylor,” honors the outspoken US-based Ghanaian journalist, emphasizing his dedication to truth. “Interview by the Ghost of Nana Akyea Mensah” offers a thought-provoking exploration of Ghana’s political past and its relevance to the present. Finally, “Mama Miya” provides a heartfelt reflection on enduring love.

Expertly produced by Vibes Hits Studios, this EP is a testament to Trey La’s growth and artistry, leaving a lasting impression.

Cover Artwork: Kevin Ekow Taylor - Trey La
