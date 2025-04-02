Celestine Donkor teams up with Diana Hamilton for comforting ‘Akorfala’

Celestine Donkor, the celebrated Ghanaian gospel artist, has released a powerful thanksgiving song titled Akorfala (Comforter), featuring Diana Hamilton.

The song is a heartfelt expression of gratitude, acknowledging God’s blessings in the past, present, and future.

Celestine and Diana come together to inspire listeners to give thanks not only for what God has done but also for what is yet to come, embodying a spirit of faith and hope.

“Akorfala” is more than just a song; it’s an invitation to celebrate God’s unwavering faithfulness and to thank Him in advance for the good that is yet to unfold.

With soul-stirring vocals and a message of hope, this track encourages believers to elevate their faith and trust in God’s perfect timing.

Cover Artwork: Akorfala (Comforter) – Celestine Donkor feat. Diana Hamilton