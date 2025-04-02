Ad imageAd image
Kuami Eugene remakes Omar B’s ‘Awoo Mawugne’ classic

Kuami Eugene honours the late Omar B with a soulful rendition of 'Awoo Mawugne,' one of his favorite Ewe songs.

Kuami Eugene has released a heartfelt tribute to the late Togolese legend Omar B with his rendition of the iconic song Awoo Mawugne.

Deeply moved by the masterpiece, Eugene expressed that the song has been one of his favorite Ewe songs for years, resonating with him on a personal level.

This is not for profit—it’s purely out of love and respect. I have no intention of exploiting this work. All revenues generated from this upload will go directly to Omar B’s family.

Kuami Eugene

In this humble rendition, he honors Omar B’s legacy while infusing his unique style, paying respect to the song’s emotional depth and cultural significance.

“Awoo Mawugne” by Kuami Eugene is a celebration of both love and remembrance, bridging musical borders with a shared passion for African music.

