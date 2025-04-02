New Music! Enuonyam releases ‘Be Still’ featuring Luigi Maclean

Gospel minister Enuonyam has released her new single, Be Still, featuring worship leader Luigi Maclean.

Written by Joe Mettle, this song is a divine reminder that in the midst of life’s storms, God remains our refuge and strength.

Inspired by Psalm 46:10—“Be still, and know that I am God”—the song carries a deep message of surrender, trust, and confidence in God’s unfailing presence.

No matter what we go through, the Lord is with us. He calls us to rest in Him, knowing He is in control. Enuonyam

This song is more than just music—it is a call to worship, an invitation to lay down burdens, and a declaration of faith in God’s sovereignty.

As Enuonyam and Luigi Maclean minister together in this heartfelt piece, listeners are encouraged to reflect, trust, and rest in God’s perfect will.

The video captures the essence of worship, drawing viewers into a moment of deep reflection and surrender before the Lord.

About Enuonyam

Enuonyam is a devoted worshipper, singer, and songwriter whose heart burns for the presence of God. She is committed to leading people into intimate encounters with the Lord through music and the ministry of worship.