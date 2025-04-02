‘Rebel Music’: Black Sherif’s bold new video sets the bar sky-high

Ghanaian artist Black Sherif has captivated global audiences with the release of his music video, “Rebel Music,” today, April 2, 2025, at 4 pm GMT. The video, released via Blacko Management and EMPIRE, accompanies the single from his upcoming album, “Iron Boy,” and has garnered significant praise for its high production value and compelling narrative.

The visuals, directed by Awudu Musa, present an apocalyptic reimagining of Ghanaian landmarks like the Adomi Bridge. Black Sherif is styled in costumes reminiscent of the “Mad Max” franchise. This cinematic approach has drawn comparisons to Hollywood productions, with fans on social media lauding the video’s “epic” and “Hollywood standard” quality.

“Rebel Music” serves as an anthem of resilience and defiance, mirroring the album’s thematic exploration of overcoming adversity. The video’s narrative, featuring Black Sherif as a lone figure navigating a chaotic world, amplifies the song’s lyrics, which speak to fighting against societal pressures. The imagery, including dramatic lighting, bold color contrasts, and symbolic elements like breaking chains and rising flames, reinforces themes of liberation.

The track blends Afrobeats, trap, hip-hop, and Ghanaian highlife. It was produced by a team including Afrolektra, Louddaaa, Samsney, Baba Wvd, and Joker Nharnah. Black Sherif’s raw and passionate vocal delivery complements the video’s visceral energy.

The “Rebel Music” video transcends cultural boundaries, resonating with a global audience through its universal themes of rebellion and perseverance. It serves as a powerful precursor to Black Sherif’s highly anticipated “Iron Boy” album, promising a deeper, more introspective journey. The video’s release, shortly before the album at midnight on April 3rd, 2025, has amplified excitement among fans. “Rebel Music” stands as a significant achievement in Black Sherif’s career, showcasing his artistic evolution and cementing his position as a leading voice in African music.