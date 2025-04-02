Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Rebel Music’: Black Sherif’s bold new video sets the bar sky-high

Ghanaian artist Black Sherif's "Rebel Music" video highlights resilience, blending genres and showcasing high production quality ahead of his album "Iron Boy."

Staff Writer, Ghana Music
Staff Writer, Ghana Music

Ghanaian artist Black Sherif has captivated global audiences with the release of his music video, “Rebel Music,” today, April 2, 2025, at 4 pm GMT. The video, released via Blacko Management and EMPIRE, accompanies the single from his upcoming album, “Iron Boy,” and has garnered significant praise for its high production value and compelling narrative.

The visuals, directed by Awudu Musa, present an apocalyptic reimagining of Ghanaian landmarks like the Adomi Bridge. Black Sherif is styled in costumes reminiscent of the “Mad Max” franchise. This cinematic approach has drawn comparisons to Hollywood productions, with fans on social media lauding the video’s “epic” and “Hollywood standard” quality.

“Rebel Music” serves as an anthem of resilience and defiance, mirroring the album’s thematic exploration of overcoming adversity. The video’s narrative, featuring Black Sherif as a lone figure navigating a chaotic world, amplifies the song’s lyrics, which speak to fighting against societal pressures. The imagery, including dramatic lighting, bold color contrasts, and symbolic elements like breaking chains and rising flames, reinforces themes of liberation.

The track blends Afrobeats, trap, hip-hop, and Ghanaian highlife. It was produced by a team including Afrolektra, Louddaaa, Samsney, Baba Wvd, and Joker Nharnah. Black Sherif’s raw and passionate vocal delivery complements the video’s visceral energy.

- Advertisement -

The “Rebel Music” video transcends cultural boundaries, resonating with a global audience through its universal themes of rebellion and perseverance. It serves as a powerful precursor to Black Sherif’s highly anticipated “Iron Boy” album, promising a deeper, more introspective journey. The video’s release, shortly before the album at midnight on April 3rd, 2025, has amplified excitement among fans. “Rebel Music” stands as a significant achievement in Black Sherif’s career, showcasing his artistic evolution and cementing his position as a leading voice in African music.

author avatar
Staff Writer, Ghana Music
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Black Sherif’s ‘Iron Boy’ lands—Love it or leave it

New Music! Enuonyam releases ‘Be Still’ featuring Luigi Maclean

Kuami Eugene remakes Omar B’s ‘Awoo Mawugné’ classic

Blakid releases vintage-inspired video for “My Heart” featuring Topgyal Renner

Koby Maxwell sets the music scene ablaze with sizzling new music video

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nana Yaw Ofori Atta for On Your Radar. Photo Credit: Nana Yaw Ofori Atta/Instagram. On Your Radar: Check out these picks for March
Next Article Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/X Black Sherif’s ‘Iron Boy’ lands—Love it or leave it
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

New artist RAEVIN
RAEVIN fuels passion with debut single ‘Fire’
Music
Guinness Accravaganza, Smoooth Edition.
Accravaganza 2025: Clash of Respect and Rivalry Sparks Industry-Wide Debate
Culture
UPZ, Mo-T and Digital Sangoma. Photo Credit: soWHAT Records
UPZ, Mo-T and Digital Sangoma blend 3Step, Jazz and Gospel in ‘Call of The Ancestors’
Africa
Acclaimed South African artist Busiswa returns with “Grace.” Photo Credit: No Ordinary Human
Busiswa Unveils “Grace”—The first single from her upcoming EP Honey & Grace out via Paradise Sound System
Africa
Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif.
Black Sherif officially unveils ‘Iron Boy’ tracklist
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Nana Yaw Ofori Atta for On Your Radar. Photo Credit: Nana Yaw Ofori Atta/Instagram.
On Your Radar: Check out these picks for March
Lists
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale announces new album ‘The African King’ following IRAWMA triumph
News
Stonebwoy and Cina Soul performed their song 'Larger Than Life' together for the first time at the Guinness Accravaganza Smooth Edition. Photo Credit: X
Stonebwoy and Stars light up the stage at Accravaganza’s smoothest night yet
News
Ghanaian rap sensation Lyrical Joe. Photo Credit: Lyrical Joe/X
Lyrical Joe’s ‘Holy Sky’ from ‘I AM’ album sparks anticipation and discussion
News
Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max (Fly) - MOLIY & Silent Addy
2025 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music