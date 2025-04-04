Ad imageAd image
After overcoming life’s struggles, Drupz delivers ‘Man A Di Year’

Drupz delivers his hardest-hitting track yet, “Man A Di Year,” a raw anthem of survival and relentless determination.

After overcoming life’s many storms, trailblazing dancehall sensation Drupz is ready to make his mark with his latest single Man A Di Year, now available on all streaming platforms as of April 4, 2025.

This is no ordinary dancehall banger; Man A Di Year is a raw, unfiltered battle cry—a testament to Drupz’s survival, resilience, and relentless drive to rise above adversity.

The song embodies his journey, blending smooth rhythms with powerful lyrics that reflect personal struggles, industry rejections, and the scars of life’s challenges.

For Drupz, the road to this moment has been filled with major setbacks, but each fall has only made him stronger. “I’ve been at rock bottom, where dreams seem like a joke,” he shares.

This song isn’t just my chance to break through, it’s for everyone who’s been counted out.

Drupz

The track, produced by RankingMadeIt, is filled with hard-hitting basslines and haunting melodies, capturing the raw emotion behind every word.

The accompanying music video, created by Ghanaian-founded international creative brand Essence of The Moment (EOTM), features a cinematic blend of photography and videography from Jet Studios and Big Bear.

The high-fashion visuals showcase sleek designs from Workaholic and Creative Color Cells, further elevating the powerful energy of Man A Di Year. This track is set to leave a lasting impact on the dancehall scene and beyond.

Cover Artwork: Man of the Year - Drupz
Cover Artwork: Man of the Year – Drupz
