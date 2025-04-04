Black Stars winger Joe Paintsil out with debut EP “Emergency”

Ghanaian professional footballer Joe Paintsil, who plays for the Black Stars and LA Galaxy, has just released his first EP, “Emergency,” today, April 4, 2025.

This 7-track EP shows Paintsil’s love for music, which he kicks back and works on during his free time.

The ex-KRC Genk star totally loves music and can’t wait to share his creations with everyone. “I’m happy to share my music with the world,” Paintsil said.

“Football will always be my first love, but I also love music, and I do it in my leisure time. I worked on this EP while I was out injured, and sometimes boredom could set in after training. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

“Emergency” is packed with a cool blend of genres, featuring tracks like Blessing, Nobody, Rejoice, Monalisa, Fine Like You, Higher (ft. Kweku Flick), and Merci Beaucoup (ft. Kweku Flick and Joe Kay).

Paintsil’s music totally shows off who he is—super energetic, passionate, and just real. “Emergency” is his baby, and he can’t wait for fans to check out his vibe!

Cover Artwork & Track List: Emergency – Jose Paintsil

Get ready to chill with Joseph Paintsil’s “Emergency” EP! Just a heads up, “Emergency” is up on all the big music streaming platforms.

Watch Merci Beaucoup by Joe Paintsil ft. Kweku Flick, Joe Kay