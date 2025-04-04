Ad imageAd image
Heartbreak Tonic by JMJ Baby & King Paluta Is finally out

JMJ Baby teams up with King Paluta for Heartbreak Tonic, an emotional song about love and healing.

New GM icon
The much-anticipated single, Heartbreak Tonic, by renowned Ghanaian music producer JMJ Baby, featuring the lyrical genius King Paluta, is finally out.

This song marks a pivotal moment in JMJ’s career, as he steps into the spotlight as an artist, collaborating with Paluta for the first time.

Known for his mastery in riddims production, JMJ Baby has played a significant role in shaping the sound of Ghanaian music, providing iconic beats for top-tier artists.

However, with Heartbreak Tonic, he ventures into uncharted territory, sharing his voice and energy alongside King Paluta, a collaborator celebrated for his witty wordplay and vocal prowess.

The track explores the emotional complexity of love, heartbreak, and healing, resonating deeply with listeners.

With King Paluta’s infectious melodies and JMJ’s emotive production, Heartbreak Tonic beautifully captures the rollercoaster of emotions that come with navigating relationships.

Fans of both artists have expressed overwhelming excitement, and the buzz around the release is palpable.

As JMJ Baby’s first official feature, Heartbreak Tonic is not only a significant release in its own right but also a precursor to JMJ’s highly anticipated debut album, adding even more excitement to his growing legacy.

Cover Artwork: Heartbreak Tonic - JMJBaby & King Paluta
Cover Artwork: Heartbreak Tonic – JMJBaby & King Paluta
