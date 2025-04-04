Ad imageAd image
Music

Lyrical Joe’s ‘Holy Sky’ sparks excitement and high expectations for ‘I Am’ album

Lyrical Joe's new single "Holy Sky" ignites excitement for his upcoming album I Am, showcasing his lyrical growth and artistic depth.

Kojo Dondo, Ghana Music
Kojo Dondo, Ghana Music - Contributor-at-Large

Ghanaian rap star Lyrical Joe is back at it, dropping his latest jam, “Holy Sky“, on April 4, 2025, and it’s causing a serious buzz! Lyrical Joe’s latest track serves as an exciting prelude to his eagerly anticipated second album, I Am. It has already piqued the interest of fans and critics, setting the stage for a significant impact on the hip-hop scene.

Holy Sky” dropped right when the clock hit midnight, and people went wild on social media! Fans hit up X to share their hype, with messages pointing out how powerful the song feels and how it’s the opening track for the soon-to-drop I Am album. One fan called it a “track to watch,” saying it might be a game-changer for Lyrical Joe. Meanwhile, someone else gave a shoutout to his growth, saying his passion and hard work really shine through in this new jam.

The single really shows off Lyrical Joe’s unique vibe—clever wordplay, deep lyrics, and a fearless look at both personal and universal stuff. “Holy Sky” kicks things off with a vibe that’s both chill and powerful, giving fans a taste of the emotional and artistic journey waiting in I Am. After crushing it with his earlier track “Healing” from February, this new jam just cements his spot as a go-to storyteller who mixes grit with serious talent.

The hype around “Holy Sky” is really buzzing thanks to I Am, the album Lyrical Joe is calling a big deal in his music journey. It’s set to drop in late 2025, and everyone’s already buzzing about how it could shake things up, with fans and industry folks chatting about what it might mean. Check out the posts on X — there’s a cool grassroots vibe going on, even if some fans are bummed about the lack of help from other artists. Still, they’re super confident that Lyrical Joe’s skills and drive will push the project to awesome new levels!

- Advertisement -

What makes “Holy Sky” so exciting is that it’s just a sneak peek at the bigger party that I Am is gonna be. Since the track dropped, people can’t stop talking about how Lyrical Joe has grown—he’s gone from a killer lyricist to a bold artist who’s not afraid to shake things up. Fans are buzzing with anticipation, totally hyped to see how the album will expand on what “Holy Sky” and “Healing” set up.

Lyrical Joe is really making waves in the Ghanaian music scene right now, carving out his own niche in hip-hop and slinging his lyrics like a pro. “Holy Sky” isn’t just another track—it’s a bold statement that I Am could totally shake up what we think about African rap. His new drop has everyone buzzing and got hopes flying high for what’s coming next!

Fans can now check out “Holy Sky” and get ready for the full I Am ride. If this single is anything to go by, Lyrical Joe is about to drop an album that’s gonna hit hard well beyond Ghana, solidifying his spot as one of the most exciting voices in today’s music scene.

Watch Holy Sky by Lyrical Joe

author avatar
Kojo Dondo, Ghana Music
Blogger and music journalist Kojo Dondo showcases Ghanaian music, encapsulating the spirit of Highlife, Hiplife, and Afrobeat genres.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

RJZ & Beeztrap KOTM drop unforgettable new song ‘Do Mi Saa’

After overcoming life’s struggles, Drupz delivers ‘Man A Di Year’

Tinny & Edem roll back the years with ‘We Dey Conquer’

Celestine Donkor teams up with Diana Hamilton for comforting ‘Akorfala’

Lyrical Joe’s ‘Holy Sky’ from ‘I AM’ album sparks anticipation and discussion

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKojo Dondo, Ghana Music
Contributor-at-Large
Follow:
Blogger and music journalist Kojo Dondo showcases Ghanaian music, encapsulating the spirit of Highlife, Hiplife, and Afrobeat genres.
Previous Article AratheJay and Black Sherif at Nimo Live. Photo Credit: Instagram AratheJay is the future of Highlife – Black Sherif
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/GQ
Amakye Dede was friends with my Granddad – Black Sherif 
News
KiDi. Photo Credit: KiDi/Instagram.
KiDi announces upcoming album ‘Where Do We Go From Here’
News
Iconic Black Sherif
Black Sherif dominates Apple Music Top Albums Charts in 8 countries
News
Joshua Ahenkorah: The fast-rising Obuasi based Gospel act impacting lives!
Welcome To April 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max (Fly) - MOLIY & Silent Addy
2025 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

AratheJay and Black Sherif at Nimo Live. Photo Credit: Instagram
AratheJay is the future of Highlife – Black Sherif
News
South African recording artist Apples. Photo Credit: Apples
Emerging Afropop recording artist Apples, debuts new single “Hamba Nawe” ft. DJ Morgan
Africa
MOONGA K. – Hold on! Visualiser. Credit: MOONGA K.
MOONGA K. unleashes his explosive new single, “hold on!”
Africa
Historic DJ Loft
DJ Loft breaks new ground with Apple Music Africa Now Mix feature
News
MOLIY. Photo Credit: Semra
Moliy joins City Splash 2025 lineup in Brixton
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music