Lyrical Joe’s ‘Holy Sky’ sparks excitement and high expectations for ‘I Am’ album

Ghanaian rap star Lyrical Joe is back at it, dropping his latest jam, “Holy Sky“, on April 4, 2025, and it’s causing a serious buzz! Lyrical Joe’s latest track serves as an exciting prelude to his eagerly anticipated second album, I Am. It has already piqued the interest of fans and critics, setting the stage for a significant impact on the hip-hop scene.

“Holy Sky” dropped right when the clock hit midnight, and people went wild on social media! Fans hit up X to share their hype, with messages pointing out how powerful the song feels and how it’s the opening track for the soon-to-drop I Am album. One fan called it a “track to watch,” saying it might be a game-changer for Lyrical Joe. Meanwhile, someone else gave a shoutout to his growth, saying his passion and hard work really shine through in this new jam.

The single really shows off Lyrical Joe’s unique vibe—clever wordplay, deep lyrics, and a fearless look at both personal and universal stuff. “Holy Sky” kicks things off with a vibe that’s both chill and powerful, giving fans a taste of the emotional and artistic journey waiting in I Am. After crushing it with his earlier track “Healing” from February, this new jam just cements his spot as a go-to storyteller who mixes grit with serious talent.

The hype around “Holy Sky” is really buzzing thanks to I Am, the album Lyrical Joe is calling a big deal in his music journey. It’s set to drop in late 2025, and everyone’s already buzzing about how it could shake things up, with fans and industry folks chatting about what it might mean. Check out the posts on X — there’s a cool grassroots vibe going on, even if some fans are bummed about the lack of help from other artists. Still, they’re super confident that Lyrical Joe’s skills and drive will push the project to awesome new levels!

What makes “Holy Sky” so exciting is that it’s just a sneak peek at the bigger party that I Am is gonna be. Since the track dropped, people can’t stop talking about how Lyrical Joe has grown—he’s gone from a killer lyricist to a bold artist who’s not afraid to shake things up. Fans are buzzing with anticipation, totally hyped to see how the album will expand on what “Holy Sky” and “Healing” set up.

Lyrical Joe is really making waves in the Ghanaian music scene right now, carving out his own niche in hip-hop and slinging his lyrics like a pro. “Holy Sky” isn’t just another track—it’s a bold statement that I Am could totally shake up what we think about African rap. His new drop has everyone buzzing and got hopes flying high for what’s coming next!

Fans can now check out “Holy Sky” and get ready for the full I Am ride. If this single is anything to go by, Lyrical Joe is about to drop an album that’s gonna hit hard well beyond Ghana, solidifying his spot as one of the most exciting voices in today’s music scene.

Watch Holy Sky by Lyrical Joe