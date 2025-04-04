Ad imageAd image
‘No Be Me Alone’ video by KobbyRockz & Kojo Luda is out!

Watch KobbyRockz and Kojo Luda’s powerful No Be Me Alone music video—an anthem of resilience and unity.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

KobbyRockz has released the highly anticipated music video for their powerful track No Be Me Alone, a visual celebration of resilience and unity.

The video perfectly complements the song’s message that life’s challenges are not faced alone.

Through raw, compelling visuals, the video depicts everyday struggles, highlighting moments of isolation, but also the strength found in solidarity.

KobbyRockz and Kojo Luda’s heartfelt lyrics come to life in the video, offering a reminder that pain, setbacks, and hardships are part of the human experience.

As the visuals unfold, viewers are reminded that everyone has their battles, but together, we can overcome them.

With its thought-provoking imagery and infectious beat, the No Be Me Alone music video serves as an anthem of perseverance and hope, resonating with anyone who’s ever felt weighed down by life’s challenges.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Ghana Music
