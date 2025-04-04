Ad imageAd image
RJZ & Beeztrap KOTM drop unforgettable new song ‘Do Mi Saa’

RJZ & Beeztrap KOTM bring an unforgettable collaboration to the scene with 'Do Mi Saa,' capturing the essence of unwavering loyalty in music.

Ghana Music

RJZ has teamed up with Beeztrap KOTM for a powerful new track, Do Mi Saa, a fusion of energetic beats and heartfelt lyrics that captures the essence of deep, unwavering devotion.

The song speaks to a bond that remains steadfast through life’s challenges, with both artists bringing their distinct styles to create a truly unique sound.

RJZ’s smooth vocals seamlessly complement Beeztrap Kotm’s edgy production, creating a vibe that resonates with listeners on a personal level.

With catchy hooks and an infectious rhythm, “Do Mi Saa” is poised to become a summer anthem, capturing the feeling of connection and loyalty that transcends words.

Cover Artwork: Do Mi Saa - RJZ & Beeztrap KOTM
Cover Artwork: Do Mi Saa – RJZ & Beeztrap KOTM
