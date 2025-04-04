Ad imageAd image
Watch: RCee enlists Joey B for the game-changing ‘Knees & Bend II’

RCee's remix of ‘Knees & Bend II’ featuring Joey B energizes the hit, blending their styles for a vibrant, captivating track.

RCee, one of the fastest-rising names in the Afro-fusion scene, has taken his latest hit ‘Knees & Bend‘ to the next level with an electrifying remix featuring Ghanaian rap heavyweight Joey B on ‘Knees & Bend II’.

The collaboration with an accompanying video marks a thrilling moment for both artists, blending their distinct styles into a track set to shake up the airwaves. Since its original release, ‘Knees & Bend’ has gained massive traction, resonating with fans through its infectious rhythm, smooth melodies, and RCee’s signature delivery.

Cover Artwork: Knees & Bend II - RCee ft. Joey B
Cover Artwork: Knees & Bend II – RCee ft. Joey B

The addition of Joey B on the remix injects a new wave of energy, bringing his witty lyricism and effortless flow to the already pulsating track. Speaking about the remix, RCee shared his excitement, stating, “Joey B is one of the most versatile artists in the game, and having him on this track just felt right. The energy he brought was unreal, and I know fans are going to love this version just as much as we do.”

Joey B is one of the most versatile artists in the game, and having him on this track just felt right. The energy he brought was unreal, and I know fans are going to love this version just as much as we do.

RCee

Joey B, known for his genre-blending versatility, praised the collaboration, saying, “RCee has something special, and Knees & Bend was already a vibe. Jumping on this remix was an easy decision, and we had a blast creating it.”

RCee has something special, and Knees & Bend was already a vibe. Jumping on this remix was an easy decision, and we had a blast creating it.

Joey B

The remix stays true to the song’s core appeal while enhancing its groove with a fresh take bound to get listeners moving. With RCee’s smooth delivery and Joey B’s undeniable charisma, the remix of ‘Knees & Bend’ is poised to become a club and playlist favourite across the continent and beyond.

Stay tuned as RCee continues to push boundaries and cement his place in the global music scene.

Scenes from the Knees & Bend II music video

Scenes from the Knees & Bend II music video. Credit: RCee
Scenes from the Knees & Bend II music video. Credit: RCee
Scenes from the Knees & Bend II music video. Credit: RCee
Scenes from the Knees & Bend II music video. Credit: RCee
Scenes from the Knees & Bend II music video. Credit: RCee
