Medikal’s new music video ‘Welcome to Africa’ unveiled

Medikal's "Welcome to Africa" celebrates African culture, blending hip-hop and Afrobeats, showcasing vibrant visuals and lyrical talent, and gaining widespread acclaim.

Kojo Dondo
Kojo Dondo - Contributor-at-Large

With the release of his latest music video, “Welcome to Africa“, Ghanaian rap sensation Samuel Adu Frimpong, also known as Medikal, has once again ignited the music scene. Dropped on April 5, 2025, this vibrant track and its accompanying visuals have quickly captured the attention of fans and critics alike, showcasing Medikal’s signature blend of hip-hop and Afrobeats while celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of the African continent.

“Welcome to Africa” is more than just a song—it’s a bold statement of pride, unity, and energy. Produced by Atown TSB, the track features an infectious beat that seamlessly transitions between hard-hitting rap verses and nostalgic Azonto-inspired rhythms, a nod to Ghana’s musical heritage. Medikal’s lyrical prowess shines through as he effortlessly switches flows, delivering punchy lines that resonate with both local and global audiences. The song’s theme revolves around welcoming the world to experience Africa’s beauty, strength, and vibrancy—a message that feels timely and universal.

The music video, directed by XBills Ebenezer of Xpress Films, elevates the track to new heights. Shot across stunning locations in Ghana, the visuals burst with colour and life. From traditional dances to breathtaking landscapes, the video paints a vivid picture of Africa’s diversity and spirit. Medikal’s fashion choices—bold, eclectic, and unapologetically African—add another layer of authenticity, while the high-quality production and creative storytelling keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

Fans have taken to social media to praise the release, with many highlighting Medikal’s ability to fuse genres and his impeccable delivery. The switch-up from hip-hop to Azonto has been a standout moment, with one X user, BIG KAY noting, “Everyone’s talking about how Medikal switch up the flow from hip-hop to Azonto and back in a split second. This guy 😀🔥.” Another X user, Big Paradise, described the song as “klaaazzzyy,” applauding its beat, content, and replay value. The consensus? Medikal is on fire, and “Welcome to Africa” is a testament to his growth as an artist.

Beyond its musical and visual appeal, “Welcome to Africa” carries a deeper significance. It’s a celebration of African identity at a time when the continent’s influence on global pop culture continues to rise. Medikal, a heavyweight in Ghana’s rap scene, uses this platform to showcase not just his talent but also the pride he holds for his roots. The video’s release on YouTube has already sparked conversations about its potential to cross borders and introduce new audiences to the sounds and sights of Africa.

With “Welcome to Africa”, Medikal reinforces his status as a trailblazer in African music. The track’s replay value, combined with its cinematic visuals, makes it a strong contender for one of 2025’s defining releases. As he continues to push boundaries and represent Ghana on the global stage, this latest offering is a reminder of why Medikal remains a force to be reckoned with.

Kojo Dondo, Ghana Music
Blogger and music journalist Kojo Dondo showcases Ghanaian music, encapsulating the spirit of Highlife, Hiplife, and Afrobeat genres.
