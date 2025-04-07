Amen! MOGmusic releases a soulful tribute to God’s unfailing promises

Ghanaian gospel powerhouse MOGmusic returns with his latest single, Amen, a song designed to affirm every prophetic word spoken over your life.

With his soulful delivery and uplifting message, MOGmusic reminds listeners that if the LORD has declared something,

He will faithfully fulfill it. Amen carries a powerful message of trust and confidence in God’s promises, encouraging believers to stand firm in faith.

This inspirational track follows MOGmusic’s consistent dedication to creating music that uplifts and strengthens the faith of his audience.

The song serves as a reminder that God’s word is unshakable, and His promises will come to pass in His perfect timing.

With its uplifting melody and affirming message, Amen is set to resonate deeply with listeners, making it a powerful addition to any gospel playlist.