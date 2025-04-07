Ad imageAd image
Amen! MOGmusic releases a soulful tribute to God’s unfailing promises

Amen by MOGmusic is a powerful declaration of trust in God’s promises, reminding believers that He will fulfill what He has spoken.

Ghanaian gospel powerhouse MOGmusic returns with his latest single, Amen, a song designed to affirm every prophetic word spoken over your life.

With his soulful delivery and uplifting message, MOGmusic reminds listeners that if the LORD has declared something,

He will faithfully fulfill it. Amen carries a powerful message of trust and confidence in God’s promises, encouraging believers to stand firm in faith.

This inspirational track follows MOGmusic’s consistent dedication to creating music that uplifts and strengthens the faith of his audience.

The song serves as a reminder that God’s word is unshakable, and His promises will come to pass in His perfect timing.

With its uplifting melody and affirming message, Amen is set to resonate deeply with listeners, making it a powerful addition to any gospel playlist.

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
