G-West drops love filled song ‘Coffee’

Ghanaian crooner G-West continues to captivate with his melodic prowess in his latest release, Coffee.

Just weeks after his successful 2025 debut album Lo Mi, G-West delivers a heartfelt love song that promises to become a wedding playlist staple across Africa.

In Coffee, the artist serenades his lover with an infectious, smooth rhythm, vowing to be everything she needs.

His soothing voice and soulful delivery make the track perfect for romantic moments, whether in intimate settings or grand celebrations.

This new release showcases G-West’s commitment to a prolific 2025, following the success of Lo Mi.

With its radio-friendly groove and universal theme of love, Coffee is set to win the hearts of listeners worldwide, establishing G-West as one of the standout voices of the year.

Cover Artwork: Coffee – G-West