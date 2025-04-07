Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja

Ghanaian-born, US-based Afrobeat sensation Eric Frimpong, popularly known as Qwamenewking, has officially released his latest single, ‘Backyard’, featuring the dynamic Odjidja.

Produced by the talented Swanzy Beatz, this energetic track fuses rich Afrobeat rhythms with compelling lyrics, making it a must listen for music lovers.

Qwamenewking has consistently proven himself as a force in the Afrobeat scene, delivering hits like ‘Fiona,’ ‘No Love,’ and ‘Yaa Mansah.’

His ability to create infectious melodies and relatable storytelling has earned him widespread recognition, including winning the Emerging Music Awards’ International Artist of the Year and receiving nominations at the prestigious Ghana Music Awards USA.

With ‘Backyard,’ Qwamenewking continues his musical journey, offering fans a feel good anthem that celebrates success, resilience, and the vibrant Afrobeat culture.

The track is now available on all major streaming platforms, ready to set dance floors and playlists ablaze.

Cover Artwork: Backyard – Qwamenewking feat. Odjidja