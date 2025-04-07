Ad imageAd image
Show Me Remix: Young Rob teams up with Sada for club anthem

Young Rob returns with an explosive remix of Show Me, featuring Chicago’s Sada.

London-based Young Rob
London-based Young Rob

After igniting London’s nightclubs with his last , Young Rob is back, cranking the heat up with the explosive Show Me Remix that’s destined to set even higher standards.

The original track, which introduced Belgian artist CocoDrops to the music scene, was already a certified banger, but the remix takes things to a whole new level.

Featuring Chicago’s very own Sada, a female rapper with an unmatched charisma and sensual voice, this version turns up the heat with seductive energy.

Sada’s playful and confident delivery adds a tantalizing edge to the remix, making it even more irresistible.

Her smooth, sultry verses blend seamlessly with Young Rob’s signature Hip-Hop and R&B fusion, creating a club-ready anthem that fans won’t be able to resist.

Whether you’re getting ready for a night out or just chilling at home, Show Me (Remix) is the track that will dominate your playlists.

Cover Artwork: Show Me Remix - Young Rob feat Sada
Cover Artwork: Show Me Remix – Young Rob feat Sada
