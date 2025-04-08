Ad imageAd image
Music

Krack Afriq makes ‘Precious’ comeback with new song

Krack Afriq and B.Brefo light up the airwaves with “Precious,” an Afrobeats anthem that showcases their unique style and chemistry.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Krack Afriq, the dancehall and hip-hop star has teamed up with the multi-talented B.Brefo for an infectious Afrobeats anthem titled Precious.

Available globally on all digital streaming platforms, the track is already generating buzz with its irresistible energy.

From the first note, “Precious” grabs attention with its vibrant production and catchy lyrics, blending Krack Afriq’s signature vocals with B.Brefo’s versatile flow.

The KOLLY! production adds a unique touch to the track, making it an instant favorite for party-goers and music lovers alike.

- Advertisement -

After a brief hiatus, Krack Afriq is back, reclaiming his space in the music scene, and B.Brefo brings the perfect edge to elevate this collaboration.

Released under Number 5 Records, “Precious” promises to be just the start of more exciting music from these two stars.

Cover Artwork: Precious - Krack Afriq & B.Brefo
Cover Artwork: Precious – Krack Afriq & B.Brefo
author avatar
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Show Me Remix: Young Rob teams up with Sada for club anthem

G-West drops love filled song ‘Coffee’

Lyrical Joe’s ‘Holy Sky’ sparks excitement and high expectations for ‘I Am’ album

RJZ & Beeztrap KOTM drop unforgettable new song ‘Do Mi Saa’

After overcoming life’s struggles, Drupz delivers ‘Man A Di Year’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay. AratheJay joins Burna Boy and Bella Shmurda in Lagos
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Amerado has released his latest track, Merry Go Round. Photo Credit: Amerado/X
Amerado unveils new single ‘Merry Go Round’
Music
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
AratheJay joins Burna Boy and Bella Shmurda in Lagos
News
All you need to know about producer JMJ
Heartbreak Tonic by JMJ Baby & King Paluta Is finally out
Music
King Promise – True To Self Tour. Photo Credit: King Promise/X
King Promise embarks on a global journey: The “True To Self” Tour
News
Joshua Ahenkorah: The fast-rising Obuasi based Gospel act impacting lives!
Welcome To April 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest/Instagram.
Boogie Hiplife in Motion: M.anifest’s New Road and Guava Trees
Black Sherif and Fireboy DML. Photo Credit: Black Sherif.
Remarkable Collaborations Between Ghana and Nigeria in Recent Years
Lists
Cover Artwork: Olivia – Lasmid
2025 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
Review: Black Sherif’s Sophomore Album – “Iron Boy”
Spotify royalties for Nigerian and South African artists surged in 2024.
Two of Africa’s biggest music markets are gets a small slice of Spotify’s huge $10 billion payout.
Bloggers
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music