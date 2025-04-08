Krack Afriq makes ‘Precious’ comeback with new song

Krack Afriq, the dancehall and hip-hop star has teamed up with the multi-talented B.Brefo for an infectious Afrobeats anthem titled Precious.

Available globally on all digital streaming platforms, the track is already generating buzz with its irresistible energy.

From the first note, “Precious” grabs attention with its vibrant production and catchy lyrics, blending Krack Afriq’s signature vocals with B.Brefo’s versatile flow.

The KOLLY! production adds a unique touch to the track, making it an instant favorite for party-goers and music lovers alike.

After a brief hiatus, Krack Afriq is back, reclaiming his space in the music scene, and B.Brefo brings the perfect edge to elevate this collaboration.

Released under Number 5 Records, “Precious” promises to be just the start of more exciting music from these two stars.

Cover Artwork: Precious – Krack Afriq & B.Brefo