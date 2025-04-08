Ad imageAd image
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’

Efemor’s new song, “Sunshine,” featuring King Garo, is a beautiful Amapiano anthem of love and devotion.

Efemor has dropped a beautiful new track, Sunshine, featuring King Garo, under the Horizon Records label.

This Amapiano song is an uplifting anthem about love, loyalty, and being there for a significant other through thick and thin.

With smooth beats and catchy rhythms, the song creates an atmosphere of warmth and devotion, making it a perfect addition to any romantic playlist.

Efemor’s unique style blends effortlessly with King Garo’s vocals, creating a synergy that brings the song’s heartfelt lyrics to life.

“Sunshine” is more than just a love song – it’s an invitation to support and stand by someone who means everything to you.

Whether you’re celebrating love or just soaking in the good vibes, this track is sure to resonate with listeners.

Sunshine is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Sunshine on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/efemor-sunshine

Cover Artwork: Sunshine - Efemor feat. King Garo
