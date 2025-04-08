Shaker & Endurance Grand drop new viral sensation ‘Repetez’

Shaker and Endurance Grand have teamed up for the explosive Dancehall track, Repetez, which blends a 90s vibe with contemporary flair.

This catchy anthem has rapidly taken over social media, with users creating dance compilations and music challenges all over the platform.

With its infectious rhythm and nostalgic groove, “Repetez” captures the essence of classic Dancehall while still feeling fresh and exciting.

Shaker delivers his signature style, while Endurance Grand brings a smooth edge to the collaboration, making the track a perfect fit for parties and dance floors.

Since its release, “Repetez” has become a viral sensation, with influencers and fans alike jumping on the trend, showing off their dance moves and unique takes on the song.

As the challenges and compilations keep pouring in, “Repetez” is destined to be one of the hottest songs of the year.

Cover Artwork: Repetez – Shaker & Endurance Grand