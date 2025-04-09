Ad imageAd image
Music

Ataman Nikita breaks down in new song ‘Find My Way’

Following his first U.S. performance, Ataman Nikita releases "Find My Way," an RnB anthem exploring self-discovery, vulnerability, and hope.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Ataman Nikita
Ataman NikitaPhoto Credit: Isolirium Entertainment

From the stables of Isolirium Entertainment, Ataman Nikita has voiced another soothing musical masterpiece titled Find My Way.

Known for his penchant for thought-provoking songs, the RnB crooner has struck a chord with this new song.

Coming on the heels of his first performance in the USA, the artiste acknowledges the journey of self-discovery, albeit the struggles to find a way.

The song “Find My Way” by Ataman Nikita vividly describes emotional turmoil, confusion, and the search for guidance and clarity amidst overwhelming darkness. Here’s my understanding and appreciation of this musical masterpiece.

- Advertisement -

The song is a story of working through life and trying to find one’s path. A central underlying concept is a helping hand that one may find or need to reach the destination, either one’s loved one(s) or one’s God. The song was written to be less amorous, fitting that Christian song genre and being kosher enough for such stations and ears.

Ataman Nikita

The Battle with Self-Discovery

“Find My Way” is an emotionally charged RnB track that delves deep into feelings of isolation, confusion, and longing. The lyrics depict a person trapped in a storm of emotions, struggling to navigate the overwhelming challenges of life.

The recurring theme of “the sun is blinding, storms confining” evokes a sense of being trapped in a literal and metaphorical storm, unable to see a clear path forward.

The song’s protagonist is caught in a battle within their mind, echoing a sentiment of being stuck inside their thoughts, unable to break free from the cycle of inner turmoil. “Wading through the clouds” and “Stuck inside this sound” represent the weight of the mental fog, further emphasizing their inability to find a way out.

The Plea to remain steady

- Advertisement -

The Plea for help is central to the track, with the protagonist reaching out to someone—perhaps a loved one or a higher power—for guidance and support. “Stretch your hand and help me find my way” is repeated throughout the song, symbolizing the desperate need for connection and the hope that someone can offer clarity in the darkness.﻿

The Rise of Ataman Nikita

​Ataman Nikita is a Ghanaian musician known for blending diverse musical styles, including classical, Russian folk, R&B, hip-hop, Kologo, highlife, and hiplife. His unique fusion of genres creates a distinctive sound that resonates with a broad audience.

Ataman Nikita

Despite honing his talent for years, his primary entry was in 2024. He officially out-doored his persona on a song by Dr Pushkin and Strongman titled “Still Here”. It marked the start of his musical career. After that song, he released the people’s favourite, “Enigma”. Enigma embodied a vocal prowess unique to this immensely talented artist. For many, the mind-boggler has been, “Where has Ataman Nikita been hiding?”.

However, for all who have listened to the several releases from Isolirium Entertainment, he was blessing every song from the label from behind the scenes. However, 2024 was the decider. And here we have it, a best male vocalist waiting for his flowers. Before the flowers, fans will continue to be treated to some of the finest musical pieces to be created

The lyrics also touch on the theme of dependence, with the protagonist admitting their vulnerability: “Lost without you, I cannot let you go.” This portrays an emotional dependency on the other person, someone who holds the key to their escape from the mental labyrinth they find themselves trapped in.

The repetition of the line “Where is the day, when I find my way?” reinforces the longing for resolution, for the moment the protagonist will finally overcome their inner conflict and discover a sense of direction and peace.

With its soulful melodies and poignant lyrics, “Find My Way” strikes a chord with anyone who has ever felt lost, uncertain, or in need of guidance. Ataman Nikita masterfully blends vulnerability with hope, making this track an anthem for anyone seeking a way through the darkness.

Cover Artwork: Find My Way - Ataman Nikita
Cover Artwork: Find My Way – Ataman Nikita
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Shaker & Endurance Grand drop new viral sensation ‘Repetez’

Krack Afriq makes ‘Precious’ comeback with new song

Show Me Remix: Young Rob teams up with Sada for club anthem

G-West drops love filled song ‘Coffee’

Lyrical Joe’s ‘Holy Sky’ sparks excitement and high expectations for ‘I Am’ album

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Amplifying Hiplife - Beeztrap KOTM x AratheJay x Kweku Smoke. Credit: Ghana Music Hiplife Amplification: Why Intentionality is Key to Cultural Growth
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML. Photo Credit: Black Sherif.
Remarkable Collaborations Between Ghana and Nigeria in Recent Years
Lists
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale announces new album ‘The African King’ following IRAWMA triumph
News
King Promise – True To Self Tour. Photo Credit: King Promise/X
King Promise embarks on a global journey: The “True To Self” Tour
News
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
AratheJay joins Burna Boy and Bella Shmurda in Lagos
News
Teddy Osei. Photo Credit: Teddy Osei/BBC.
Teddy Osei to receive State burial on April 4
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Amplifying Hiplife - Beeztrap KOTM x AratheJay x Kweku Smoke. Credit: Ghana Music
Hiplife Amplification: Why Intentionality is Key to Cultural Growth
Culture
M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest/Instagram.
Boogie Hiplife in Motion: M.anifest’s New Road and Guava Trees
Cover Artwork: Olivia – Lasmid
2025 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
Review: Black Sherif’s Sophomore Album – “Iron Boy”
Spotify royalties for Nigerian and South African artists surged in 2024.
Two of Africa’s biggest music markets are gets a small slice of Spotify’s huge $10 billion payout.
Bloggers
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music