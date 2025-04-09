Ataman Nikita breaks down in new song ‘Find My Way’

From the stables of Isolirium Entertainment, Ataman Nikita has voiced another soothing musical masterpiece titled Find My Way.

Known for his penchant for thought-provoking songs, the RnB crooner has struck a chord with this new song.

Coming on the heels of his first performance in the USA, the artiste acknowledges the journey of self-discovery, albeit the struggles to find a way.

The song “Find My Way” by Ataman Nikita vividly describes emotional turmoil, confusion, and the search for guidance and clarity amidst overwhelming darkness. Here’s my understanding and appreciation of this musical masterpiece.

The song is a story of working through life and trying to find one’s path. A central underlying concept is a helping hand that one may find or need to reach the destination, either one’s loved one(s) or one’s God. The song was written to be less amorous, fitting that Christian song genre and being kosher enough for such stations and ears. Ataman Nikita

The Battle with Self-Discovery

“Find My Way” is an emotionally charged RnB track that delves deep into feelings of isolation, confusion, and longing. The lyrics depict a person trapped in a storm of emotions, struggling to navigate the overwhelming challenges of life.

The recurring theme of “the sun is blinding, storms confining” evokes a sense of being trapped in a literal and metaphorical storm, unable to see a clear path forward.

The song’s protagonist is caught in a battle within their mind, echoing a sentiment of being stuck inside their thoughts, unable to break free from the cycle of inner turmoil. “Wading through the clouds” and “Stuck inside this sound” represent the weight of the mental fog, further emphasizing their inability to find a way out.

The Plea to remain steady

The Plea for help is central to the track, with the protagonist reaching out to someone—perhaps a loved one or a higher power—for guidance and support. “Stretch your hand and help me find my way” is repeated throughout the song, symbolizing the desperate need for connection and the hope that someone can offer clarity in the darkness.﻿

The Rise of Ataman Nikita

​Ataman Nikita is a Ghanaian musician known for blending diverse musical styles, including classical, Russian folk, R&B, hip-hop, Kologo, highlife, and hiplife. His unique fusion of genres creates a distinctive sound that resonates with a broad audience.

Ataman Nikita

Despite honing his talent for years, his primary entry was in 2024. He officially out-doored his persona on a song by Dr Pushkin and Strongman titled “Still Here”. It marked the start of his musical career. After that song, he released the people’s favourite, “Enigma”. Enigma embodied a vocal prowess unique to this immensely talented artist. For many, the mind-boggler has been, “Where has Ataman Nikita been hiding?”.

However, for all who have listened to the several releases from Isolirium Entertainment, he was blessing every song from the label from behind the scenes. However, 2024 was the decider. And here we have it, a best male vocalist waiting for his flowers. Before the flowers, fans will continue to be treated to some of the finest musical pieces to be created

The lyrics also touch on the theme of dependence, with the protagonist admitting their vulnerability: “Lost without you, I cannot let you go.” This portrays an emotional dependency on the other person, someone who holds the key to their escape from the mental labyrinth they find themselves trapped in.

The repetition of the line “Where is the day, when I find my way?” reinforces the longing for resolution, for the moment the protagonist will finally overcome their inner conflict and discover a sense of direction and peace.

With its soulful melodies and poignant lyrics, “Find My Way” strikes a chord with anyone who has ever felt lost, uncertain, or in need of guidance. Ataman Nikita masterfully blends vulnerability with hope, making this track an anthem for anyone seeking a way through the darkness.

Cover Artwork: Find My Way – Ataman Nikita