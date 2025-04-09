Lyrics: Where Dem Boyz by Black Sherif

[Chorus]

Where them boys?

Counterfeiting boys

The wanna-be’s and the talking toys

Tell ’em make them make some noise

Industreets employees

Everlasting motion boy I say wassup

Standard raising boy I say wassup

[Verse 1]

Everybody get something

Something to say

Suggestions to make

But nobody wanna practice, practice

None of things they say and preach I mean it’s easy that way

Texte me phone sɛ meho te sɛn

Years ago I’d be so impressed ’cause I gave man love and enough respect

But that boy issa mess

Ganging up and tagging teams

Talking beans talking on me

With the cowboy from Aliexpress

Man-to-man you was standing stressed

Tell ya boy haffi keep that verse

Cuh we doing splendid

Not a day in my life I was begging

Dreams to be like you no mpare me

Anka de akyekyere me no sane me

[Chorus]

Where them boys?

Counterfeiting boys

The wanna-be’s and the talking toys

Tell ’em make them make some noise

Industreets employees

Everlasting motion boy I say wassup

Standard raising boy I say wassup

Where them boys?

Counterfeiting boys

The wanna-be’s and the talking toys

Tell ’em make them make some noise

[Verse 2]

Talk is free and sweet and it’s cheaper

Than to be a believer

Anka messiah faa hen bɛyɛ Peter

Woakyle wiase o woyɛ teacher

They dey cry over gatekeeping then grow and do the same

Interview ɔse unity nso wa hide behind boys spread hate

All you said I heard

Somebody find dat boy inhaler

Wena wena

Brudda you a well-known master fanfooler

We nah rate your validation

If you claim you da savior save yourself

And it took you so long to take off

Your santa face

But right now asay

[Chorus]

Where them boys?

Counterfeiting boys

The wanna-be’s and the talking toys

Tell ’em make them make some noise

Industreets employees

Everlasting motion boy I say wassup

Standard raising boy I say wassup

Where them boys?

Counterfeiting boys

The wanna-be’s and the talking toys

Tell ’em make them make some noise

Industreets employees

Everlasting motion boy I say wassup

Standard raising boy I say wassup