Lyrics: Where Dem Boyz by Black Sherif

Dive into the infectious rhythm and captivating storytelling of Where Dem Boyz by Black Sherif.

[Chorus]
Where them boys?
Counterfeiting boys
The wanna-be’s and the talking toys
Tell ’em make them make some noise
Industreets employees
Everlasting motion boy I say wassup
Standard raising boy I say wassup

[Verse 1]
Everybody get something
Something to say
Suggestions to make
But nobody wanna practice, practice
None of things they say and preach I mean it’s easy that way
Texte me phone sɛ meho te sɛn
Years ago I’d be so impressed ’cause I gave man love and enough respect
But that boy issa mess
Ganging up and tagging teams
Talking beans talking on me
With the cowboy from Aliexpress
Man-to-man you was standing stressed
Tell ya boy haffi keep that verse
Cuh we doing splendid
Not a day in my life I was begging
Dreams to be like you no mpare me
Anka de akyekyere me no sane me

[Chorus]
Where them boys?
Counterfeiting boys
The wanna-be’s and the talking toys
Tell ’em make them make some noise
Industreets employees
Everlasting motion boy I say wassup
Standard raising boy I say wassup
Where them boys?
Counterfeiting boys
The wanna-be’s and the talking toys
Tell ’em make them make some noise

[Verse 2]
Talk is free and sweet and it’s cheaper
Than to be a believer
Anka messiah faa hen bɛyɛ Peter
Woakyle wiase o woyɛ teacher
They dey cry over gatekeeping then grow and do the same
Interview ɔse unity nso wa hide behind boys spread hate
All you said I heard
Somebody find dat boy inhaler
Wena wena
Brudda you a well-known master fanfooler
We nah rate your validation
If you claim you da savior save yourself
And it took you so long to take off
Your santa face
But right now asay

[Chorus]
Where them boys?
Counterfeiting boys
The wanna-be’s and the talking toys
Tell ’em make them make some noise
Industreets employees
Everlasting motion boy I say wassup
Standard raising boy I say wassup
Where them boys?
Counterfeiting boys
The wanna-be’s and the talking toys
Tell ’em make them make some noise
Industreets employees
Everlasting motion boy I say wassup
Standard raising boy I say wassup

